German program undergoing changes in Sherwood Park

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) is modifying its German programming at Mills Haven Elementary.
At a recent EIPS board meeting, trustees approved changes to the school's German bilingual program.
Starting in September 2019, they will instead offer students a German language and culture program, which will continue to feature 160 minutes of German instruction per week and the SprachDiplom exam.
As it's still a work in progress, EIPS hosted an information session for current and prospective parents to learn more and provide feedback. An external language and culture consultant was on hand.
"The consultant will kind of walk them through the framework that currently exists from Alberta Education and how we can adapt that to the best possible benefit of the children who are registered in it at Mills Haven," said Laura McNabb, director of communication services with EIPS.
The event took place on Monday (Feb.11).