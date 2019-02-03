Details
Category: Local News
Thieves are causing some pricey repairs locally. 
 
Between January 25 and 26, police received a report of gasoline being stolen from a vehicle parked on a street in Gibbons.
 
"The suspect, or suspects, had drilled right into the fuel tank of the victim's vehicle," said RCMP Corporal Sheldon Robb.
 
In addition to the loss of fuel, Robb added that more repairs would most likely be needed.
 
"To replace or fix a fuel tank is quite an expense."
 
Police recommend parking your vehicle in a garage if possible or, if parking outside, using a well lit area.
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 1-780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

More Local News

Extreme cold warning in effect

The snow may have slowed down but the cold will continue.

Bus cancellations for Monday

Freezing cold temperatures are causing school bus cancellations in the region.

Gas tank drilled and drained in Gibbons

Thieves are causing some pricey repairs locally.

Strathcona County sets date for snow route parking ban

Strathcona County is preparing to start snow removal.

Fort Saskatchewan hosts judo provincials

The 2019 Alberta Judo Championships brought some action to the Fort.

Cold weather guidelines for local school divisons

Students may be spending more time inside next week.

Fire causes over $300,000 in damage, pet dies

Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to a Sherwood Park house fire on Sunday (Jan.27).

Update: snowfall warning for region

This snowfall warning has ended.

Local crews clearing snow around Fort Sask

Snow removal crews will be busy over the next few days.

Local organization helping students for graduation

Some students are getting help finding grad outfits they can afford.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login