Gas prices in for a wild ride in 2019

Don't expect to be paying under a dollar per litre at the pump for long.

According to Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst with GasBuddy, we're likely in for a wild ride.

"We're pretty confident that 2019 is going to be a pretty expensive year with some pretty radical price swings."

McTeague predicts that the start to the major changes will happen in April, when retailers are forced to switch over to summer blend gasoline and additional carbon taxes are tacked on.

"We're also likely to see continued pressure on the value of the Canadian dollar, which could actually force the price of fuel up as long as we're not able to get international prices for our own commodities here in Canada."

Currently, gas prices in and around Fort Saskatchewan are hovering near the 89.9 cents per litre mark. Some retailers have already started the hike, moving prices up to 99.9 cents per litre.

"We've probably bottomed out in terms of oil prices right now and it's likely we'll see that coming back up," added McTeague. "I think 2019 could be the most expensive year at the pumps, even going back to 2014."