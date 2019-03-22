Freedom Conservatives choose Malcolm Stinson for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville

Details
Category: Local News
Malcolm Stinson was recently selected as the Freedom Conservative Party of Alberta candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.
 
A member on the board of directors for the Libertarian Party of Canada, Stinson developed political connections that ultimately led to him helping form the Freedom Conservative Party in Alberta last year.
 
The party is primarily made up of Wild Rose backers who weren't happy with the way the United Conservative Party merger took place in 2017, along with Libertarians and Alberta Patriots, according to Stinson.
 
"We really feel that those three parts of Alberta are not represented very well — and they're a very large part, especially in the riding of Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville," he said.
 
The Edmonton businessman currently serves on the board of directors for the Freedom Conservative Party. As such, he had a hand in creating the party's constitution and its policies.
 
"We really want to get back to a small government, where the individual and the taxpayers are respected and they're not being dictated to by the leaders," he explained, noting they will not be using a caucus whip.
 
"The biggest thing about not having a whip is all the caucus members will be free to vote the way they think is best for themselves and their constituents instead of what's best for the leader."
 
If elected as MLA, Stinson noted he plans to do away with red tape.
 
"My main goal would be to reduce red tape and beuracracy so the businesses could thrive," he said. "It really puts the brakes on the economy when red tape and beuracracy has gone far beyond what it needs to  where it's not about protecting Albertans, it's about protecting someone's turf."
 
Stinson also added he would work to address the issue of rural crime in the area.
 
The 2019 Alberta provincial election will be held on Apr.16.

