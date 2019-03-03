Fort Transit preparing to make improvements

With the help of local residents, Fort Sask Transit (FST) is planning for the future.

They held public workshops on Thursday (Feb.28) and Saturday (Mar.2) to collect input on their services, particularly the 580 Route to Edmonton.

While FST currently partners with the City of Edmonton to operate the commuter service, their contract expires at the end of 2019.

“The feedback is going to be taken, analyzed and used in our cost-benefit analysis report that we are presenting to council in April,” said Anthony Dionigi, transit supervisor with the city. “That report is looking at the commuter service primarily and looking at various routing options for 2020.”

Feedback on ways to improve the service included increasing its frequency.

Dionigi said it was valuable to hear from a mix of both users and non-users over the two days.

“I think a truly successful transit system is one where everyone from all walks of life are able to utilize the system and feel comfortable taking transit,” he explained. “It's not just a service for people who are unable to drive — it's also a service where we take people out of cars."