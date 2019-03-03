Details
Category: Local News
With the help of local residents, Fort Sask Transit (FST) is planning for the future.
 
They held public workshops on Thursday (Feb.28) and Saturday (Mar.2) to collect input on their services, particularly the 580 Route to Edmonton.
 
While FST currently partners with the City of Edmonton to operate the commuter service, their contract expires at the end of 2019.
 
“The feedback is going to be taken, analyzed and used in our cost-benefit analysis report that we are presenting to council in April,” said Anthony Dionigi, transit supervisor with the city. “That report is looking at the commuter service primarily and looking at various routing options for 2020.”
 
Feedback on ways to improve the service included increasing its frequency.
 
Dionigi said it was valuable to hear from a mix of both users and non-users over the two days.
 
“I think a truly successful transit system is one where everyone from all walks of life are able to utilize the system and feel comfortable taking transit,” he explained. “It's not just a service for people who are unable to drive — it's also a service where we take people out of cars."
 
Residents can still provide feedback through an online survey.

More Local News

Fort Transit preparing to make improvements

With the help of local residents, Fort Sask Transit (FST) is planning for the future.

Fort High bike-a-thon raises $25,000 for cancer research

They may be sore for a few days, but all the pedalling was worth it in the end.

New political party nominates candidate for local riding

Ron Malowany was recently selected as the Alberta Advantage Party (AAP) candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.

Collision between train and truck

A cleanup crew was needed after an incident in Lamont County near Mundare.

Portable air monitoring station moving to Chipman

Fort Air Partnership (FAP) is preparing to set up its portable station in a new location.

Local MP calling on Justin Trudeau to resign following SNC-Lavalin scandal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis is calling for the prime minister's resignation following a massive scandal.

Morinville woman up for national award

Lynne Rosychuk is getting recognition for her efforts in making the world a better, safer place.

More extreme cold temperatures to hit region

It's shaping up to be another chilly weekend.

RCMP looking to identify fuel theft suspects

Police are seeking the public's help to identify two men who recently stole some gas.

City expedites $200,000 for gymnastics facility

The city is looking to push forward with the new gymnastics facility.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login