Fort Saskatchewan air quality ranked worst in the heartland

The 2018 air quality results are in.
 
According to Fort Air Partnership's (FAP) air monitoring results, Fort Saskatchewan spent the most time in the heartland with high to very high risk air quality.
 
Last year, the Fort had 120 hours of high and very high risk air quality, which is equal to 1.44 per cent of the year.
 
"Because Fort Saskatchewan is an urban setting, you get more of a mix of the pollutants that are in the air already. When you add to that the wildfire smoke or temperature inversions, then you see the air quality health index ratings go up," said Fort Air Partnership executive director Nadine Blaney.

Lamont County had the most low risk readings at 91 per cent (7778 hours) of the time.

In 2017, there were only 57 hours of high or very high risk readings. In 2018, there was 849 hours. Last year was largely influenced by poor air quality conditions in August caused by British Columbia wildfire smoke.

Live data is available on the FAP website 24 hours a day.

