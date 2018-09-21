Fort Saskatchewan takes back the night

Details
Category: Local News
In September 1997, a young farmer found a badly decomposed body dumped in his Strathcona County wheat field.

Police determined that the nearly skeletal remains belonged to missing Edmonton woman Cara King. Over 20 years later, Cara’s mother, Kathy King, continues to speak out about her daughter’s unsolved death.
 
Kathy, who has become an advocate for raising awareness about missing and murdered women in Alberta, was the opening speaker at Thursday's Take Back the Night march in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The gender-inclusive annual march, now in its sixth year in the city, was organized by the Fort Saskatchewan Families First Society. Take Back the Night is a global movement that began in the 1960s when women in England and Belgium decided to speak up about not being able to safely walk city streets alone.
 
The movement’s ongoing mission is to end assault, dating violence, domestic abuse and all other forms of sexual violence.

"I think we impact so many people that may not recognize themselves or may feel alone in the community that it has a huge impact if we keep it going every year,” said Families First ending violence project coordinator Jennifer Vogel.
“So to me it's a priority."
 
April Eve Wiberg was at city hall in support of the event. Wiberg is the founder of the Stolen Sisters and Brothers awareness movement, an organization seeking justice for thousands of missing or murdered Indigenous women, girls, men and boys.
 
"Communities are gathering here to not only support the survivors of violence but to also give voices to those that may have fallen victim to an act of violence,” she said.
 
Strathcona County is known as a so-called "dumping ground" for the missing and murdered, she added. 
 
"I'm hoping that this will be a very strong reminder that we're not giving up seeking justice for everybody affected."

