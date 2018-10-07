Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.
 
At a dinner on Tuesday (Oct.2), Ken Booker, Jim Sheasgreen and Doug Taylor were each presented with a Paul Harris Fellow award, one of the Rotary Club's highest forms of recognition.
 
The three men have volunteered for Operation Red Nose for nine out of the twelve years it has been running.
 
“It takes about 70 volunteers to make the program run smoothly," said Stew Hennig, president of the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club. "The three gentlemen we recognized tonight come out and help us every year. Without great volunteers like them, the program does not exist.”
 
Operation Red Nose is a national campaign designed to provide chauffeur services to people who need a ride home for themselves and their vehicle. It starts on November 30 and runs every Friday and Saturday until the new year.
 
Right now, the program is looking for more people to volunteer. An application form can be found on the Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club's website.

More Local News

Winter weather brings dangerous conditions for motorcyclists

With the colder weather coming in, motorcycles are soon going to be put away for the winter.

Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recognizes local volunteers

The Fort Saskatchewan Rotary Club recently honoured three Operation Red Nose volunteers.

Local foley artist continues his work in the film industry

Chris Szott from Sherwood Park has a fairly unique job.

More than half of drivers aren't taking steps to prevent theft

Some local vehicles recently received a report card on how attractive their contents might be to a potential thief.

Biologists want to hear your snake stories

With the days getting short and nights dropping below zero, the snakes of Alberta could use a little help.

Strathcona County to test alert system

Strathcona County Alert (SC Alerts) will test on Wednesday (Oct.10) during Fire Prevention Week.

Strathcona County's recycling changes a success

It's been nearly a month since Strathcona County stopped accepting soft plastics for recycling.

Update: AMBER Alert teen found, police lay charges

More details and charges have been released in relation to a recent AMBER Alert.

Three little pigs get social media spotlight after wandering from home

Three wandering little pigs are safely back home after setting out on a head-turning adventure last week.

Jenie Thai thriving with new music

Jenie Thai has been busy since moving from Alberta to Toronto a couple years ago.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login