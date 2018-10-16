Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department testing siren system

Details
Category: Local News
Don't panic if you hear sirens going off on Wednesday (Oct.17) afternoon.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department is doing a routine maintenance check on their public warning sirens. As part of that maintenance, the sirens will go off sometime in the afternoon after crews have ensured they are functioning properly.
 
"This is part of a routine that we do to make sure they are ready to go anytime they are needed," explained deputy fire chief Paul Prevost.
 
Crew members are also using the opportunity to learn how to operate the sirens in a real situation.
 
The warning system is in place in case there is an emergency in the area that would require the fire department to alert the community, such as an accident at one of the plants. The idea is that people go indoors when they hear the sirens and seek more information about the problem through the NRCAER Update line.
 
People that are signed up for Fort Sask Alerts will also receive a phone call or text message before the sirens are tested, to ensure that system is working properly as well. In the instance of a real emergency, anyone signed up will receive a message with information on the situation.

