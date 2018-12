The wind warning has ended for the region.

Environment Canada issued a warning that the area could see gusts of wind up to 90km/h on Friday (Dec.21) morning.

The worst of the wind was expected to be between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Since then, the wind has calmed and Environment Canada cancelled the warning.



Areas affected include Fort Saskatchewan, Strathcona County, Ardrossan, Edmonton, Gibbons, Bon Accord, Namao, Redwater, Morinville, Bruderheim and Lamont.