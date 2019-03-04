Fort Sask works toward three-year plan for downtown

Details
Category: Local News
The city is looking for ways to revitalize its urban centre.
 
They hosted workshops on Friday (Mar.1) and Saturday (Mar.2) to gather feedback from residents on potential ways to improve the area in the near future.
 
“The goal for this workshop is figuring out what downtown strategies could be done in the next three years,” said Shree Shinde, manager of current and long range planning with the city.
 
"Instead of focusing on the long-term, think what could be the quick fixes or solutions to get people here more often and make them stay here for longer.”
 
Those who attended the workshops were split into groups to generate ideas and build them into tangible examples of how they could look, feel and operate.
 
The city now plans to summarize those ideas and publish their findings from the two days.
 
“We're hoping that once we have the summary of these two days, we can come up with some kind of action plan or see which ideas we could work on in the next three years — and just how we can make some changes,” Shree added.
 
The workshops were part of the ‘My Fort, My City, My Say’ initiative.

 

