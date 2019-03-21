Fort Sask Wellness Hub for Youth gaining support from local partners

A new project in the Fort is getting support from many different realms.

The Fort Sask Wellness Hub for Youth (FS-WHY) hasn't opened its doors yet, but local partners are teaming up to support the new initiative.

"The project is designed to support youth to have one access point where they can feel comfortable and safe coming to, which then acts as a core hub to provide the needed support," said Kristine Osbaldeston, chair of the FS-WHY executive steering committee. "So, we're partnering with the Alberta Heartland Primary Care Network, Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club, City of Fort Saskatchewan, Families First Society, Government of Alberta, Elk Island Public and Catholic School Boards and a number of branches of Alberta Health Services."

The vision of the hub is for youth and young adults, along with their families, to benefit from the integration of health and social services under one roof in a youth-friendly environment.

Recently, the Alberta Government donated $75,000 to the FS-WHY through the Community-based Integrated Mental Health Service Hubs for Youth Grant administered by PolicyWise for Children and Families.

"Youth don't always know how to make the first step," said MLA Jessica Littlewood. "It's one thing to hand someone a business card and say, 'This is the number you need to call,' but that can be really intimidating."

FS-WHY's steering committee has been consulting with youth in Fort Saskatchewan to ensure the wellness programs and services offered at the hub are decided by youth for youth.

"Having a person actually guide you through the process and make sure that you're accessing services is huge," Littlewood added.

The hub's location will be on 100 Ave in downtown Fort Saskatchewan. They hope to have a soft launch this spring.