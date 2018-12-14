Details
Category: Local News
You may have found a water sample test kit at your door recently.
 
The City of Fort Saskatchewan told MIX 107 these tests are promotional products left by private companies and are not endorsed by the city.
 
Residents are not required to have their water sampled.
 
“We encourage anyone interested in softeners or filtration systems to do their homework on what will meet their needs and to shop around before investing,” said Brad McDonald, manager of infrastructure strategies.
 
Fort Saskatchewan's water supply is sourced from the North Saskatchewan River and treated by EPCOR. The city follows the Provincial Code of Practice to ensure a safe and reliable supply of tap water as well as routinely performs a variety of water quality tests that meet or exceed testing regulations.
 
“People in Fort Saskatchewan should be proud to have among the safest and highest quality tap water in the world.”

