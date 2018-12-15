Details
Category: Local News
Some local students were given extra help with their post-secondary fees.
 
Boyd Gerow and Anthony Colarossa from Fort High and Brooklyn Grainger from St. André Bessette all received a $1,000 scholarship from the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan.

Gerow and Grainger are attending university and Colarossa is studying at a post-secondary non-university. In previous years, the Rotary Club would only give away two scholarships.
 
"This year we had two university students that we could not choose between. They both did excellent volunteer work for their schools and for the community, they both had need of some financial assistance, they both had worked very diligently to get really good marks," explained Stew Hennig, president of the local club.
 
Through fundraising over the year, the Rotary Club found that they had a little extra money. This allowed them to give the scholarship to all three students.
 
Marks and need of financial aid play a small role in qualifying for the scholarship, but the requirements focus mainly on a students willingness to volunteer and be a leader in their community.
 
"Something that would, in the future possibly, make them a great Rotarian. We look to see what we can help develop over the years and maybe some day they'll come back and join our club."
 
151122018scholarship2Brooklyn Grainger from St. André Bessette received a $1,000 scholarship.

