Here’s where you can and can’t smoke in Fort Sask come Oct.17

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s recently approved smoking bylaw goes into effect October 17, the day recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada.
 
Fort Saskatchewan city council worked for months to get the bylaw ready, putting it through a number of revisions and rounds of discussion before finally approving it at a September 25 council meeting. The bylaw builds on existing provincial regulations governing tobacco and cannabis use.
 
“The bylaw as passed achieved council’s main goals,” said Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur, “to ensure our community that smoking will be restricted at locations that are frequented by kids, that cannabis consumption would be limited to private property, and that the definition of smoking be expanded to include vaping and e-cigarettes.”
 
According to the city, the bylaw aims to protect youth from exposure to all types of smoking while also maintaining a balanced approach that takes into account both smokers and non-smokers.
 
The bylaw also sets out fines for people who break the rules. Penalties range from $250 for first-time offenders caught smoking in banned locations to $1000 for offenders who allow smoking where prohibited.  
 
Property owners, including landlords, will continue to have the right under provincial law to restrict smoking and cannabis use on their property.
 
