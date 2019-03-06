Fort Sask sits middle of the pack in property tax fairness

The property tax gap has remained relatively consistent in Fort Saskatchewan in recent years, according to a new report.

Last month, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released its annual Property Tax Gap Report, which analyzes the tax treatment of residential and commercial properties by municipal governments across Alberta. The CFIB defines the property tax gap as the differential between commercial and residential property tax mill rates.

"This report that we do isn't looking at the total tax burden, but it does look at the share, so what businesses are paying versus residents," said Richard Truscott, vice-president for B.C. and Alberta with the CFIB. "Is that balance there? Is it fair? Is it sensitive to the needs of local small businesses? Those are really important questions for municipal governments to be asking."