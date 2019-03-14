Fort Sask RCMP save young driver from overdose

Local police recently saved a life.

Late last week, members of the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP's Traffic and Crime Reduction Unit saved the life of a young man suffering from an opioid overdose.

During a traffic stop, a driver was placed in the back of the police vehicle and shortly afterwards, he was observed to be unresponsive.

The man was removed from the vehicle and placed on the ground. Utilizing their training, RCMP members administered naloxone nasal spray and the man became responsive.

Emergency Medical Services arrived soon after and transported him to the hospital for further treatment.