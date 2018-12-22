Fort Sask RCMP gives information, treats at Candy Cane Checkstop

There were lots of smiles at this year's Candy Cane Checkstop in Fort Saskatchewan.

Groups like the RCMP, EMS, firefighters, municipal enforcement and Citizens on Patrol were out from 7-8 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec.19), giving drivers information about impaired driving and handing out candy canes to the kids.

"We don't want to disrupt people too much. It's mostly information sharing and to have a pleasant police experience," said inspector Mike McCauley.

Their main message was about the importance of being safe behind the wheel, but they also took the opportunity to inform residents about the province's new mandatory alcohol screening test. That came into affect on Tuesday (Dec. 18).

Despite programs like Operation Red Nose that run during this time, December tends to be a worse month for impaired driving according to McCauley.

"But I'll be honest, this year so far so good. We haven't seen too much of an increase which is probably a result of people being more responsible, which is great."

Since most people going through the checkstop were coming from work, McCauley said that they weren't really expecting any impaired drivers. In fact, in the three years McCauley has been a part of the initiative, they have never encountered an impaired driver in the checkstop.

The RCMP will be out on the road for the remainder of the month as well to ensure everyone is being safe.