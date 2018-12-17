Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP traffic/crime reduction unit have made a couple arrests. 
 
On Dec.10, police were patrolling an area where drug-related activity and property crime are known to occur. During the patrol, officers came across a vehicle belonging to an owner with outstanding warrants. When police tried to pull over the vehicle, two men fled on foot.
 
Jeffrey Kiesal, 37, was arrested a short distance away while trying to enter a house. 
 
Police nabbed a long barrel firearm, a homemade machete, digital scales, 21.9 grams of individually bagged crystal meth (street value around $2,000) and $580 cash during a search incidental to the arrest and in the vehicle.
 
From the incident, Kiesal is facing seven weapons offences as well as trafficking methamphetamine.

22-year-old Jordan Carlson was the second man who fled on foot. Carlson was also found with crystal meth.  He was taken into custody and charged for possession of a controlled substance as well as breaching his probation.
 
Both men were released on bail and conditions. 

