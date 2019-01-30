Fort Sask Nordic Ski Club agrees to city plowing more trails

There has been a change to the trail system this winter.

Fort Sask's parks department wanted to have more trails plowed for residents to walk on during the season. After discussions with the Fort Saskatchewan Nordic Ski Club , the city was given permission to clear more areas on the trails that were normally groomed for skiing by the club.

As per their agreement with the club, the changes made to the trails were relatively minor. The biggest change was plowing the path around the entire West River's Edge pond.

"There's some good benefits for us as a ski club in that more paved trails means there's less people walking on the trails which help keeps our trails in better condition and gives people a good safe place to keep walking on the plowed trails. It's been a win-win," said club president Craig Lukie.

The rest of the trail network remains the same as it has been in previous years.