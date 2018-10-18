Survey shows Fort Sask may have a speeding problem

Details
Category: Local News
The results are in and Fort Saskatchewan drivers have some concerns.
 
City council received the results of their traffic survey that was run this summer at Tuesday's (Oct.18) committee of the whole meeting. Results came back with the biggest concerns for driving in Fort Sask being speeding, distracted driving and pedestrian safety.
 
"What was really concerning for me is those people that say (speeding) is okay to do so whenever they choose to do it and that's a real concern for us," said Brad Ward, Fort Saskatchewan’s director of protective services. "If we see the violation we're going to have to take action on it."
 
Almost 300 people admitted to speeding on Highway 21 and 165 people said they speed on Southfort Boulevard. All but 18 said they drive the limit in school and playground zones.
 
Just over 600 people filled out the survey, which was encouraging for Ward.
 
"We were at 2.4 per cent so we were double what some of the other communities had for feedback from the community which was excellent."
 
According to Ward, Strathcona County's 2018 traffic survey received participation from 1.2 per cent of residents, whereas Edmonton's 2016 survey had 0.4 per cent respond.
 
As for tips left by survey takers, more visible law enforcement, traffic education and campaigns were the recommendations.
 
So far this year the Fort has had zero fatal collisions (two in 2017), seven collisions causing major injury (three in 2017) and 29 collisions causing minor injury (26 in 2017).

