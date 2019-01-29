Fort Saskatchewan council is looking at ways to improve their downtown core.

At a meeting earlier this month, city staff said they need to make an action plan to bring more traffic in if they want businesses to stick around.

The retail community was top of conversation, as administration pointed out that Fort Sask's downtown region has an 11 per cent vacancy.

"I think a new plan is an opportunity to preserve a really great community asset," said economic development officer Mike Erickson.

Another major discussion point was the lack of traffic that actually sees the downtown stores.

"There may be some impact there. Anytime you can add to the vehicle traffic, or in particular the foot traffic, it certainly creates greater opportunity for consumers to spend money in and around that area," added Erickson.

Administration will be working with local businesses to develop a downtown action plan that will be brought forward to council in the fall.