Details
Category: Local News
Fort Saskatchewan council is looking at ways to improve their downtown core.
 
At a meeting earlier this month, city staff said they need to make an action plan to bring more traffic in if they want businesses to stick around.
 
The retail community was top of conversation, as administration pointed out that Fort Sask's downtown region has an 11 per cent vacancy.
 
"I think a new plan is an opportunity to preserve a really great community asset," said economic development officer Mike Erickson.
 
Another major discussion point was the lack of traffic that actually sees the downtown stores.
 
In November, council committed millions to buy land that included a building for the Fort Gymnastics Club. The purchase will ultimately help the club move from their current downtown location to the former JohnnyB Fitt building.
 
"There may be some impact there. Anytime you can add to the vehicle traffic, or in particular the foot traffic, it certainly creates greater opportunity for consumers to spend money in and around that area," added Erickson.
 
Administration will be working with local businesses to develop a downtown action plan that will be brought forward to council in the fall.
 

More Local News

Local ties to adaptation of Stephen King story

A new short film may have some familiar faces and locations.

Sherwood Park residents arrested after drug bust

A recent drug bust in Strathcona County led to the arrest of two Sherwood Park residents.

Council approves $75,000 for left turn study

A left-turning lane may soon be added on Highway 15 at 111 Street to improve access to the Eastgate Business Park.

Sherwood Park man charged after theft, break and enter near Hanna

Three people, including a man from Sherwood Park, were recently charged with multiple offences.

Sexual assaults and vehicle thefts up in Gibbons

The 2018 numbers are in and some crimes have gone up.

Redwater man arrested for break and enter again

A local man has once again been arrested.

Indoor soccer numbers down in Fort Sask

Less kids are signing up for indoor soccer.

Bruderheim receives $10,000 donation from Enbridge

The Town of Bruderheim recently received financial help for one of their projects.

Fort Sask area without power until evening

Wind and flurries did some damage to local power lines this morning.

Local MLA pushing for high-speed Internet in rural areas

Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood is looking to bring faster broadband Internet speeds to rural communities in the area.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login