Your taxes most likely aren't going down next year.

Fort council got a preliminary look at the 2019 budget at Tuesday's (Sept.18) Committee of the Whole meeting, showing a potential property tax increase of $4.7 million.

"Right now, that's right around a 10 per cent increase on taxes," said city manager Troy Fleming. "It's not atypical for budgets to look a little bit inflated in the early stages, but that's where it sits right now."

Fleming added they plan on cutting almost $3 million to lessen the blow. He's hoping the budget they bring to council chambers is closer to a three to four per cent increase.

"Administration has indicated that it's going to be a tough year and they're going to have to look at areas they can recommend for additional cost saving measure and efficiencies," said Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur. "At the end of the day it's council that will all make the decision on what goes through on budget or not."

Between extra commitments to the fire department, an additional RCMP position and reduced photo radar revenue, the city finds themselves in a rough spot.

A new gymnastics facility was not included in the preliminary budget, but according to Fleming the situation is still in progress. The largest capital project listed was the paving of the road to the dog park and parking lot, coming in at around $440,000.

The council meeting on December 11 is scheduled for formal budget approvals.