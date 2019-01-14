Fort Sask launches transit subsidy program

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is now providing discounted transit fare rates to low-income earners.

The new subsidy program, known as Everyone Rides, was launched on January 1. It offers qualifying residents 50 per cent off monthly passes for both local buses and commuter service to Edmonton.

As such, local passes are now $25 for adults and $10 for students and seniors under the program, while commuter passes are $45 for adults and $17.50 for students and seniors.

"People who are low-income sometimes spend a high percentage of their income on transportation, so this will alleviate some of that burden," said Fort Saskatchewan transit supervisor Anthony Dionigi. "It allows them to travel to and from work and to access various parts of the city for less money."

With that in mind, Dionigi added that about five per cent of residents are eligible for the program and many have already signed up for it.

Discounted passes are currently available at city hall and the Dow Centennial Centre. Riders must register and meet the low-income requirements before purchasing one.

Some transit fares will be increasing by two per cent on February 1, if approved by council next week.