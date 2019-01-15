Fort Sask Hospital helping families grieve with new CuddleCot

Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital continues to improve.
 
On Tuesday (Jan.15), the Fort Sask Community Hospital Foundation unveiled their newest piece of equipment  the CuddleCot.
 
CuddleCot is a European invention that cools an infant following death, allowing families to stay with their baby before being moved to the morgue.
 
Fort Saskatchewan couple Crystle and Ryan Stadey brought the idea forward after the loss of their son Liam in 2017.
 
"After the loss of my son, I went home and started searching for answers and this CuddleCot popped up. It provides families more time  I didn't get very much time with my son so this gives families the option to have more time to grieve," said Crystle. "It slows the process. Just like an adult, when a baby dies they change very fast because they're very small. So, this provides extra time and it cools them so that they don't change right away."
 
CuddleCot has been internationally recognized across the world as significantly helping parents who suffer the loss of a baby.

The hospital foundation received a Dow Community Grant to cover the cost of the nearly $3000 machine.

"The Fort hospital is great. I can't thank the nurses that were there that night enough. And the foundation, they took what I wanted (CuddleCot), went ahead with getting it and thought it was a great idea," added Crystle.

Currently, there are over 600 CuddleCot's being used in North America.

 

 

 

 

