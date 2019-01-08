Fort Sask hit with thefts from vehicles over the holidays

Details
Category: Local News
Thefts from motor vehicles was the top reported crime over the past two weeks (Dec.24-Jan.7).
 
According to the newly launched online crime map, Fort Saskatchewan has had six reported thefts from motor vehicles, three break and enters and two thefts of over/under $5000.

"As opposed to driving around aimlessly hoping we stumble upon a theft from a vehicle, we can now use the information from the map to really direct our patrols," said RCMP Sgt. Mike McCreedy. "We're definitely making a lot more arrests."

Police say that time of year plays a big part, as weather is a main factor in criminal activity.

"If the weather is bad or if it's cold outside, that certainly persuades a lot of people not to be out and causing mischief."

Over the past 14 days, other communities in the area such as Morinville have had four thefts from motor vehicles and four break and enters reported. Bon Accord has had two thefts from motor vehicles and Bruderheim has had one reported stolen vehicle.

"We want the public to report anything and everything that is suspicious," added McCreedy. "I think there is still lots that go unreported."

Fort Saskatchewan's online crime map can be found here.

