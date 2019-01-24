Fort Sask Fire Department receives $15,000 grant

A total of $50,000 in community grants were recently handed out to four local departments.

On Tuesday (Jan.22), Nutrien presented cheques to the Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department ($15,000), Gibbons Fire Department ($15,000), Sturgeon County Emergency Services ($15,000) and Strathcona Firefighters Pipes and Drums Association ($5,000).

"It truly is a privilege to operate in our community and as industry, we always look to give back," said Ted Sawchuk, general manager of Nutrien's nitrogen plant in Fort Sask. "When you look at some of the fires we've had over the years, working with the fire department to help them out in any way we can is just a great cause."

The funds provided to the Fort department will be used to purchase emergency preparedness supplies for their emergency operations centre and incident command post.

"It helps us with areas that we just can't cover with municipal funding," said deputy fire chief Paul Prevost.

"We love working with our community partners to help fund these things just to be better prepared for the citizens."

Gibbons will use the grant money for emergency response equipment and a training initiative, while Sturgeon County will use it to upgrade their firefighting training grounds and Strathcona County will use it to cover start-up costs.