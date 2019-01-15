Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department getting two new fire engines

There are a couple of new, upgraded trucks joining the fire department's fleet.

In 2018, council invested $1.8-million into purchasing two fire engines. The trucks are expected to arrive by September or October and will replace two of the department's current trucks.

According to fire chief Shawn McKerry, the three trucks they have right now are at least 15-years-old. Once they reach that age, the truck's ability to pass as a fully functional fire engine becomes questionable. Costs in repairs start to go up, as well.

"It's kind of like trying to clear the streets with a snowblower instead of using a plow truck," explained McKerry.

The department was told since their trucks have such a low pump capacity, they would need to purchase a fourth to compensate. By bringing in the two modernized trucks, they eliminated the need for a fourth engine.

Currently, the trucks have around 4,000 litre a minute pumps. The new trucks will unload upwards of 8,000 litre a minute.

On top of the larger pumps, the engines will be faster and have built-in foam systems, more storage compartment space and new safety systems.

"It'll be a bit of a game-changer around here on how we can provide service," added McKerry. "It's going to be a very welcome addition to our fleet and I think our staff will very much like them and appreciate a modern apparatus, especially with the work load they have today."