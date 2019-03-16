Council finalizes lot line in Southfort

Details
People looking to buy single detached houses will have a cheaper option soon.
 
On Tuesday (Mar.12), Fort Saskatchewan City Council approved direct control districting in parts of Southfort, allowing for single detached houses to be placed 1.5 metres a part.
 
"I'm really excited to see this new housing project take form," said Fort Saskatchewan's current planner, Matthew Siddons. "One difference that residents would really notice is that there is no windows on the side of the house."
 
The districting was approved for Southfort Sienna, Meadows and SouthPointe.
 
Siddons added that the new style of housing is more cost effective.
 
"In a traditional style development, you have your front yard, back yard and then your side yards. So there's more land for a traditional style house, where as in this case, there's less land required. So you're still getting a single family house, it's just built on less land because there's no side yards, there's just maintenance easement between the houses."
 
The new properties, commonly referred to as zero lot-line homes, will also have a back garage.
 
This style of housing can currently be found in Edmonton, Strathcona County, Spruce Grove and Leduc.
 

