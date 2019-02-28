Pink Shirt Day message marches on

101 Street was flooded with pink as the Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club made their annual walk to help put a stop to bullying.

Pink Shirt Day was celebrated all across Canada on Wednesday (Feb.27).

The event saw over a hundred kids, and community members in support of the cause.

"Last year we started a paint the town pink campaign. Businesses got involved and decorated their windows, their schools, dressed up pink, to show support for this initiative," said Debra Colorosa, program manager for the Boys and Girls Club.

After the walk, people gathered inside the Co-op for treats and the Pink Shirt Day proclamation read by Fort Saskatchewan’s mayor Gale Katchur.

"Mayor Gale does a proclamation every year to just insure we know this community is a safe place to be for kids and that they will have a safe place to go," continued Colorosa.

During the presentation, Co-op presented the local club with a cheque for $4,435, from money donated at the till.

Pink Shirt Day was inspired by a random act of kindness by two students towards a schoolmate being bullied in Nova Scotia back in 2007. Now, pink shirts are worn across Canada each year.