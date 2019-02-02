Details
Category: Local News
The 2019 Alberta Judo Championships brought some action to the Fort.
 
Thanks to a $1,600 tourism hosting grant provided by the city, Tolide Judo Kwai held this year's provincials at the Dow Centennial Centre.
 
"We've held provincials here in Fort Saskatchewan, this is probably our eigth or ninth time. This is the biggest provincials as far as competitors that we've had," said Keith Bibbey, tournament director and head instructor for Tolide Judo Kwai.
 
The tournament, held on Saturday (Feb.2), brought together around 350 participants from all over Alberta. A single team attended from the Yukon.
 
21 members from Tolide Judo Kwai competed from the children's categories right through to senior adults.
 
Provincials in Fort Saskatchewan also saw the return of local judoka Nick Gagnon.

More Local News

Extreme cold warning in effect

The snow may have slowed down but the cold will continue.

Fort Saskatchewan hosts judo provincials

The 2019 Alberta Judo Championships brought some action to the Fort.

Cold weather guidelines for local school divisons

Students may be spending more time inside next week.

Fire causes over $300,000 in damage, pet dies

Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to a Sherwood Park house fire on Sunday (Jan.27).

Update: snowfall warning for region

This snowfall warning has ended.

Local crews clearing snow around Fort Sask

Snow removal crews will be busy over the next few days.

Local organization helping students for graduation

Some students are getting help finding grad outfits they can afford.

Harbour Pool ready to re-open

Fort Sask swimmers can rejoice.

Sturgeon County church broken into

An area church was recently broken into.

City working to keep trails cleared for residents

With heavy snow on the way, city crews have their work cut out for them.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login