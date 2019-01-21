Fort Sask not using calcium chloride on roads

The City of Fort Saskatchewan continues to use the same de-icing agent as previous years on local roads.

While the negative effects of the calcium chloride being used on Edmonton streets were made public on Monday (Jan.14), Fort Sask crews have stuck with a more common road salt this winter.

"It is readily available and works well in combination with sand to provide traction for vehicles," said Brian Rogers, manager of roads and utilities services with the city.

According to Transport Canada, road salts is very common. However, heavy use of road salts can damage vegetation, harm organisms and impact waterways.

Rogers added the city hasn't sourced out any alternatives at this time.

A 2018 Edmonton study found that the brine containing calcium chloride is more damaging to concrete and asphalt than salt.