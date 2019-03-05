Fort Sask Boys and Girls Club receives $75,000 grant

A local organization recently got a large boost.

On Monday (Mar.4), Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur, Minister Sarah Hoffman and MLA Jessica Littlewood were on hand to announce a grant of $75,000 for the Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club.

The money will be spent on future fundraising efforts and updated computer systems.

"The computer system will be able to better track the good work that they do to see where they can find better efficiencies in their own system," Littlewood said. "But also just to identify what they're doing really well, so they can build upon those strengths."

The Alberta Government's Community Initiative Program grant provides funding to support initiatives that enhance and enrich communities.

"That $75,000 will go a long way, so it's really exciting," Littlewood added. "The organization really does a great job of mentoring kids and helping them have a better stepping stone into the things they want to do."