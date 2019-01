Wind and flurries did some damage to local power lines this morning.

In Fort Saskatchewan, Fortis Alberta has confirmed the power is out in the downtown area for around 50 customers.

Fortis has said that restoration is currently ongoing. They expect to have power up and running again by around 6 p.m. on Sunday (Jan.27).

An updated outage map can be found here

Screenshot of the affected area according to fortisalberta.com.