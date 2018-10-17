Fort residents lined up for hours to be the first inside cannabis store

Details
People in the Fort were very eager to get a look inside the local cannabis stores.
 
With nationwide cannabis legalization day finally here, locals wasted no time amping up the excitement in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
"The one thing that I'm mostly surprised about is the people I see that I would never guess in a million years smoke marijuana and now that it's legal are admitting that they've been smoking it for years," said Fort resident Leon, who was first in line at Fire and Flower. "I was almost expecting a pawn shop look but once you go in it's sort of futuristic."
 
Lineups started forming outside the store Wednesday (Oct.17) around 7:30 a.m.
 
"It was neat to talk to some people to get their perspective on some things," said Fire and Flower's second cannabis customer Ryan. "For myself personally I just think it's nice that the stigma is finally going away,"
 
Fire and Flower opened it's doors to well over 70 people this morning, but due to store size, they were only allowed to have 15 customers in the building at a time.
 
"We had an expectation that there was going to be lineups but nothing like this so we were very pleased," said Mike Vioncek, the companies chief operating officer. "We have lots of stock."

