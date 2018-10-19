Fort RCMP officers restricted on cannabis use

Local Mounties will have a strict guideline to follow when it comes to recreational cannabis use.

The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have banned officers from marijuana consumption within 28 days of a shift.

"We expect our people to be fit for duty at all times," said Inspector Mike McCauley, officer in charge.

The rules have been implemented nation wide to Royal Canadian Mounted Police members.

"Our code of conduct would come into play if anyone were to breach that policy," added McCauley. "At the end of the day, we have a job to do and enforce the law."