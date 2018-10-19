Details
Category: Local News
Local Mounties will have a strict guideline to follow when it comes to recreational cannabis use.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP have banned officers from marijuana consumption within 28 days of a shift.
 
"We expect our people to be fit for duty at all times," said Inspector Mike McCauley, officer in charge.
 
The rules have been implemented nation wide to Royal Canadian Mounted Police members.
 
"Our code of conduct would come into play if anyone were to breach that policy," added McCauley. "At the end of the day, we have a job to do and enforce the law."
 
Fort residents were eager to get their hands on cannabis when it became legal on Wednesday (Oct.17).
 
 
 

 

 

More Local News

Fort RCMP officers restricted on cannabis use

Local Mounties will have a strict guideline to follow when it comes to recreational cannabis use.

Skate park construction cancelled for the fall

New Line Skateparks will be banking on good weather in the spring.

Gibbons Family Resource Centre quadrupling numbers

The Gibbons Family Resource Centre has seen numbers sky-rocket this summer.

Survey shows Fort Sask may have a speeding problem

There's some concern with drivers in Fort Saskatchewan.

Not cleaning up curb ramps a costly decision

It's time to clean up the streets before the snow sticks around.

New online service brings homework help to local students

Twenty-four hour free homework help is just a click away thanks to a new service being offered by the Fort Saskatchewan Public Library.

Road planning continues at Strathcona County open house

Strathcona County is continuing to consult with the public as it plans for the future of two roads in the area.

Mandatory councillor training approved in Bruderheim

The Bruderheim council recently approved a new code of conduct bylaw that was brought before them by administration.

Morning collision slows traffic near Sherwood Park

A motor vehicle collision near Sherwood Park caused traffic delays on Thursday morning.

Temporary road closure on Highway 643

A road closure on Friday (Oct.19) may cause some people issues getting to and from work.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login