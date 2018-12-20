Fort High celebrates Christmas together with Family Feast

The school staff, along with student and community volunteers, set up the meal on Wednesday (Dec.19). Food was given by sponsors or was bought using donations raised by the Family Feast Committee.

Volunteers included members from the Rotary Club of Fort Saskatchewan, The Fort Saskatchewan Elks and MIX 107.

"We're a big family here for ten months of the year and so there's ups and downs, some challenging times and this is an example of one thing hopefully students get great meaning out of. Which I think they really do," said Fort High principal Sunny Sandhu.