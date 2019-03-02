Fort High bike-a-thon raises $25,000 for cancer research

Details
Category: Local News
They may be sore for a few days, but all the pedalling was worth it in the end.
 
More than 100 students from Fort Saskatchewan High School took part in the fourth annual Spinning for Smiles Bike-A-Thon on Friday and Saturday (Mar.2-3). This year, the 24-hour event raised $25,000 for cancer research.
 
"It just shows how much our school cares about people," said Dakota Sinclair, a student and first-time participant.
 
The bike-a-thon started as a way to honour the memory of a former student, Spencer, who passed away from cancer in 2009.
 
As such, proceeds raised at the event are given to the Smiles from Spencer Foundation, a local not-for-profit founded by Spencer's parents, Tyson and Janna Turner. The foundation then donates the money to the Kids with Cancer Society.
 
"This is a big event and every year, one of the first questions we get asked is, 'When's bike-a-thon and when can we start collecting?'" said Fort High principal Sunny Sandhu. "It's great to have energy like that and it's something that's been building in this community."
 
The event has now raised more than $125,000 in four years.

 

