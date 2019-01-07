Fort food bank delivers on Christmas

It was another successful holiday season for the local food bank's Christmas hamper campaign.

With the help of many volunteers, the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank managed to deliver 204 hampers to families throughout the community on December 22.

The total represents a slight increase from the 200 hampers delivered in 2017.

"We had a lot of volunteers turn out to help deliver and the hockey team was there to help load the hampers, so it went very smoothly," said Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank president Marlene Leroux.

Each hamper consisted of perishables, including a Christmas turkey, potatoes and carrots, as well as several non-perishable items like canned fruits and vegetables.

Leroux said she's thankful for all the support and contributions from local residents, businesses, schools and churches.

"We live in such a great community and we seem to get support in whatever area we need it," she explained. "A lot of our volunteers who deliver the Christmas hampers really enjoy it and like to come back year after after — it's a feel-good way to volunteer."