Fog advisory for region

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for the area.
 
The weather agency says dense fog around Edmonton Metro is expected to continue until around noon Monday.
 
Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

The advisory includes Fort Saskatchewan, Sherwood Park, Bruderheim, Lamont, Redwater, Bon Accord, Gibbons and Ardrossan.

