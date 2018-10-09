Five candidates running in local byelection

Five candidates are looking for a seat on Redwater council.

Residents voting at the end of the month will see a handful of names including Tina Cosby, Dwayne Spicer, Allan Nielsen, Joe Melnick and Gary Kuefler.

"Right now we have five excellent candidates and any one of them can do a good job for us. So I'm excited for it," said mayor Mel Smith.

A forum for council candidates will be held at the Redwater Legion Hall on Thursday (Oct.18) from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"This is the only opportunity that you may get to hear the candidates and their platforms," added Smith.

An advanced vote will be held on October 20, with the official byelection being held on October 29.