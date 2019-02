The Gibbons and Bon Accord Fire Departments jumped into action Thursday morning (Feb.7).

They received a call about a structure fire at about 6 a.m. Crews arrived on scene to find smoke and flames coming out of the roof of the house.

At around 10 a.m., Gibbons fire chief Eric Lowe informed MIX 107 the fire was completely under control.

Nobody was injured as the house is vacant.

Once the fire is put out, the department will begin their investigation into the cause.