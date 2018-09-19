A new scam is going around and this one is pretty convincing.

In Thorhild County, scammers are attempting to collect money through e-Transfer for the local fire department.

"They've been calling our older residents and stating that Thorhild County is collecting donations to purchase AFRAC radios," said Chyenne Shaw, the county's manager of emergency and protective services.

Also known as Alberta First Responders Radio Communications System (AFRRCS), the devices are a two-way radio network used by first responders.

Shaw added the reason they found out about this scam was because a retired firefighter received the call and knew it was false.

So far, the county is unaware of anyone sending money to the scam artists.

Anyone who receives a similar call is asked to report it to the Redwater RCMP.