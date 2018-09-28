Fines start at $250 under new smoking bylaw

Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000 under Fort Saskatchewan’s newly approved smoking bylaw.

City council and staff worked for months to get the bylaw in place ahead of October 17’s federal legalization of recreational cannabis use, finally settling on a regulation that places a complete ban on cannabis smoking in public areas in Fort Saskatchewan.

The bylaw states that cannabis and cannabis related products may not be smoked or consumed in any outdoor area or public area.

“Outdoor areas” include patios, decks, terraces or rooftops open to the members of the public at bars and restaurants.

A “public area” is any indoor or outdoor space normally accessible to the public, including workplaces, public vehicles, bus stops, schools, sidewalks, playgrounds, parks, green spaces, parking lots, golf courses, theatres, city facilities and outdoor public events.

Markets, concerts, parades and Canada Day celebrations are all on the list of outdoor public events.

Penalties for smoking where prohibited start at $250 for a first offence, with repeat violators facing a $500 fine for each offence after that.



Anyone who permits consumption in banned locations faces a $250 fine the first time they’re caught. Second and subsequent violations will see offenders handing over $1,000 per offence.