Details
Category: Local News
Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000 under Fort Saskatchewan’s newly approved smoking bylaw.
 
City council and staff worked for months to get the bylaw in place ahead of October 17’s federal legalization of recreational cannabis use, finally settling on a regulation that places a complete ban on cannabis smoking in public areas in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
The bylaw states that cannabis and cannabis related products may not be smoked or consumed in any outdoor area or public area.
 
“Outdoor areas” include patios, decks, terraces or rooftops open to the members of the public at bars and restaurants.
 
A “public area” is any indoor or outdoor space normally accessible to the public, including workplaces, public vehicles, bus stops, schools, sidewalks, playgrounds, parks, green spaces, parking lots, golf courses, theatres, city facilities and outdoor public events.
 
Markets, concerts, parades and Canada Day celebrations are all on the list of outdoor public events.
 
Penalties for smoking where prohibited start at $250 for a first offence, with repeat violators facing a $500 fine for each offence after that.

Anyone who permits consumption in banned locations faces a $250 fine the first time they’re caught. Second and subsequent violations will see offenders handing over $1,000 per offence.
 
The bylaw also includes rules for vaping and tobacco smoking, banning smokers from lighting up in places already prohibited by provincial legislation. This  includes public buildings and vehicles, as well as at outdoor events and within 10
metres of day cares, playgrounds, parks, sports fields and spray parks.
 

More Local News

RCMP identify body found in rural Strathcona County

A man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.

Fines start at $250 under new smoking bylaw

Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000 under Fort Saskatchewan’s newly approved smoking bylaw.

Waterline shutdown planned for Sturgeon County

About 400 residents will have limited water access in their area for a few days.

SouthPointe School students moved by cancer survivor, Terry Fox

Students from SouthPointe School were able to see exactly what they were running for at their Terry Fox run on Thursday (Sept.27).

New smoking bylaw makes exemption for vape shops

Fort Saskatchewan City Council has made it easier for people to try before they buy when it comes to electronic cigarettes and vaping.

Navy League Cadets doing their part to help the community

Local kids are helping the environment, while embracing the opportunity of the Navy League.

More Slab this fall for Strathcona County youth

A youth drop-in program launched by Strathcona County this summer will continue running into the fall.

Missing teen from Morinville found

Morinville RCMP have found a missing 13-year old.

No public cannabis smoking under new bylaw

Fort Saskatchewan mayor Gale Katchur was ready to cheer Tuesday night after city council agreed to finally put a new smoking bylaw on the books.

Update: Hold and secure in place at Rudolph Hennig

A hold and secure at Rudolph Hennig Junior High School has been lifted.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login