Find Your Family Story connects generations with their past

A group in Sherwood Park recently worked to connect people with their past.
 
On Saturday (Mar.16) at Millennium Place, the Find Your Family Story event connected generations of people with their history.
 
Multiple guides helped attendees learn how to use the internet to trace their family history. They also provided them with the tools to record and share their family stories with future generations.
 
"It was a really great success," said Natalie MacDonald, one of the event coordinators.
 
Around 20 locals traced their history back to a number of foreign countries, including India, Poland and Prussia.
 
"A nine-year-old girl named Amelia came in with her family and they were able to find her great-great-grandmother and by finding her, they found out who she was named after," MacDonald added. "They were able to go back four generations and link up people that they didn't know anything about."
 
MacDonald also noted that with the success of this event, they plan on holding another Find Your Family Story in the future.
 
 
 

