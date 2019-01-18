15 taken into custody after drug bust

Area police detachments have teamed up in a recent drug bust.

Strathcona County Municipal Drug Unit, with the help of the Fort Saskatchewan and Morinville RCMP completed a search warrant in the northwest area of Edmonton on Friday (Jan.11).

During the search, police found crystal meth, prescription pills, approximately one ounce of fentanyl powder, drug paraphernalia, stolen credit cards and identification, cash, knives and a replica firearm.

An investigation revealed the occupants of the residence were selling the fentanyl and other substances.

Police say 15 people from the Edmonton residence were taken into custody, between them 67 arrests warrants were executed in Edmonton, Sherwood Park and the Calgary area.

Five of the individuals have been charged in regards to the investigation.

Sarah Adams, 38, of Edmonton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of ID documents and possession of stolen credit card.

Michael Geib, 34, of Edmonton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of ID documents, possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit card.

Joseph Stalzer, 31, of Edmonton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of stolen credit card, possession of ID documents and possession of stolen property.

Andrew Werth, 23, from Edmonton has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl, possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen credit card, possession of ID documents, possession of stolen property, fail to comply with probation and fail to comply with recognizance.

30-year-old Rae-Lynn Tyrlik of Edmonton has been charged with possession of stolen credit card, possession of ID documents, identity fraud and obstruction of a peace officer.

Adams, Werth and Tyrlik were released on a recognizance and Geib and Stalzer were remanded in custody.

All five are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park Provincial Court on Wednesday (Jan.23).