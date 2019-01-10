Some city admissions, rentals, increase by two per cent

The majority of fees and charges in Fort Sask are going up by around two per cent.

As passed by council in the 2019 budget , the hike is in place for user fees and prices for recreation passes, pool admission, City of Fort Saskatchewan room rentals and more.

"Council wants to make sure that our fees do keep up with inflation," said city manager Troy Fleming.

For example: in 2018, a Down Centennial Centre (DCC) single admission pass for adults was $8.33 plus GST. They're now $8.50 plus GST. "We always have to look at that delicate balance of the use of property taxes and the use of user fees, so that the users of the actual services are paying those costs," added Fleming.

Fort Saskatchewan City Council were feeling generous during budget deliberations and exempt some fees, like ice rentals , from going up. Others frozen for 2019 include the city’s Family Community Support Services’ home support service, DCC single admission family passes, DCC single admission youth passes, single admission for youth at Harbour Pool and the DCC's track only single admission.

Administration presented numbers to council in December, stating the projected revenue from the increases would be around $31,000.

Some of the new fees and charges came into effect on January 1, while others will do so on April 1 or September 1, depending on seasonal items.