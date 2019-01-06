Fees and charges going up in Strathcona County

Strathcona County residents will be paying a little extra this year.

As passed by council in December, user fees and charges have gone up by 2.41 per cent in 2019.

Utility fees for water, wastewater, stormwater management and solid waste collection will now cost the average urban residential utility customer an extra $36.67 per year.

"Council and staff worked very hard on that number to keep it as something that is reasonable," said Strathcona County mayor Rod Frank. "One of our main goals is to keep money in people's jeans."

Breaking it down by category, the 2019 water meter rate includes an increase due to higher flow-through costs from EPCOR. For a household using 18 cubic metres of water per month, an increase of $2.34 per month is expected.

For residents who purchase water from the Sherwood Park, Ardrossan or South Cooking Lake truck fill stations, the rate has increased by $0.12 per cubic metre. This increase is due to higher costs set by EPCOR to purchase water and the cost of infrastructure upgrades to the Ardrossan truck fill station.

Residential sewer treatment costs will be going up to reflect the cost at the Alberta Capital Region Wastewater Commission Treatment Plant. For a household using 18 cubic metres of water per month, this will mean an increase of $1.11 per month.

Waste management services will increase $0.30 per month for waste collection costs.