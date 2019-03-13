Father praises local hospital for changing son's life

Details
Category: Local News
According to Murray Boratynec, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital hugely impacted his family.
 
Boratynec's 24-year-old son William was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, a movement disorder that often causes poor coordination, stiff or weak muscles and tremors. As such, he often uses a wheelchair or a walker to get around.
 
Boratynec and his wife have tried to keep him as active as possible, but the stiffness and reduction of joint flexibility have given William difficulty.

William's doctor recommended Botox injections to help with joint flexibility and overall mobility. However, the family had difficulty finding a facility willing to provide a space for William to have the injections done under sedation.
 
"We didn't feel right about putting William through anywhere from 18-22 injections with no sedation," Boratynec explained.
 
The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital was approached with William's story and believed they could help provide the family with what they needed. Arrangements were made and William was able to have the injections done in January 2019.
 
"As parents, we're so thankful for the wonderful, cooperative spirit shown by the caring staff," Boratynec said. "We were able to provide an opportunity for our son to get some real life-changing treatments and we didn't have to keep looking."
 
With the Care from the Heart Day Radiothon coming up on Thursday (Mar.14), Boratynec added any donations going towards the hospital would be put to good use.
 
 
The purpose of the radiothon is to raise money for the Karol Maschmeyer Practice Readiness Centre. The centre uses advanced mannequins to simulate high-risk situations for staff to practice on.

This year's event is sponsored by Fort Saskatchewan Eyecare and MIX 107. The radiothon will be broadcasted live from the hospital foyer and will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You can donate by visiting the day of, calling in or giving here.

