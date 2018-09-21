Farmer's market wraps up for the year

Thursday (Sept. 20) was the last day of the Fort Saskatchewan Farmer's Market for 2018.

The market ran from June until September and saw about 70 vendors come out each week.

"We have probably about half of those come every single week and then we have some that come for a couple months here or there, or will come every other week, that sort of thing. So it's really a nice mix. Every time you come to the market, there's something new," said Erin Duncan, the sales and events coordinator at the Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce.

One of this year's regulars included the booth Knick-Knack Creations, which sold homemade bird houses. Bonnie Hearter, who ran the booth, said that the season was fantastic.

"We really enjoyed it, the people were all smiley when they came to our booth. So it was really a good experience."

It was Hearter's first time running a booth in the market. She added it was something that she would love to do again.

"We're really lucky to have such an involved community. Our Thursday markets have been around for years and are so popular because of these wonderful vendors and just because it's a great place to meet your neighbors and come out here for dinner and shopping," said Duncan.

Unlike the Chamber's Downtown Market , the Thursday market had good weather for most of the season. The biggest issue was on September 13 when the market had to be cancelled because it was snowing.

"This was a busy season. I think it was similar to years that we've had in the past which has been great," added Duncan.

For the last day, the market held the empty bowls event. The Fort Saskatchewan Pottery Guild created over 200 bowls and sold them with soup vouchers, raising $2,220 for the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank.

With the Thursday market over, the Chamber of Commerce is going to start planning their indoor Christmas market which is coming up in November.